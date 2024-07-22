Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 7: Die Steve-Jobs-Kumpelmasche

Puff! Bumm! Peng! Polyneux kommt durch die Tür gepoltert und alle gucken doof. Ein prima Podcast von den drei liebenswerten Rüpeln Norman, Pascal und Urs, exklusiv für euch, die geschätzte Hörerschaft. Dabei besprechen sie aktuelle Spieleperlen wie Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree oder Still Wakes the Deep. Außerdem geht unser dynamisches Trio der überaus wichtigen Frage nach, ob damals eigentlich Ryse: Son of Rome oder The Order: 1866 der bahnbrechendere Konsolenexklusivtitel war. Und als ob das noch nicht reicht, gibt es obendrein brandheiße Film-, Buch- UND Musikempfehlungen! Ist das denn die Möglichkeit? Es ist!

Gespielt:

Urs

Night in the Woods

Blackwell

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (statt Paper Mario)

Still Wakes the Deep

Ryse: Son of Rome

Dragon’s Crown

Norman

Kurz und knapp: Open Roads + A Plague’s Tale: Requiem

Hi-Fi-Rush

Still Wakes the Deep

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (+ Pascal)

Pascal

Indika

Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence

Kurz: Rusty’s Retirement / Shashingo

Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor

Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:

(Bis einschl. Anfang September)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — July 18

Earth Defense Force 6 (PC, PS4, PS5) — July 25

Hunt: Showdown (PS5, Xbox Series X) — Aug. 15

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Aug. 20

Concord (PC, PS5) — Aug. 23

Star Wars Outlaws (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Aug. 30

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl (PC, Xbox Series X) — Sept. 5

Astro Bot (PS5) — Sept. 6

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X) — Sept. 9

Besprechenswerte Filme bisher:

Kinds of Kindness (meh)

Problemista

Bücher:

The guide to classic graphic adventures

Musik

Zelda & Jazz / Zelda & Sleep

Beim Titelsong handelt es sich um The Final Plunge von Exzel Music Publishing.

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0.