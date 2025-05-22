Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 13: Shit in der Pipeline

Trallalero Trallala, wir sind wieder da! Darauf erstmal einen Cappucino, oh Assassino! Was soll ich sagen, niveauvoller wird das heute nicht mehr. Der Brainrot hat auch uns komplett erfasst und mal ganz ehrlich: mehr erwartet Ihr doch sowieso nicht von uns. Also lasst uns lieber über Videospiele reden. Da braucht man sein Hirn sowieso nicht für. Also Abflug, Bombardiro Crocodilo!

Wir haben gespielt:

Urs

Avowed

Highrise

Mario Odyssey

Oblivion Remaster (fuck, da hab ich (Pascal) auch einen Key, lass mal drüber reden)

South of Midnight

Christian

South of Midnight

Balatro & Warzone: Verdansk

ARC Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Pascal

Cosmic Star Heroine & Rogue Like Deck Builder & Lushfoil Photography Sim (Matt Newell)

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ereignisse:

Es kommt eine Gex-Trilogy (!) mit einer Physical Edition (!!) für 200 fucking Dollar!!! https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/gex-trilogy-gets-release-date-as-well-as-a-200-collectors-edition-with-a-3-foot-inflatable-doll/

Switch 2

GTA VI kommt erst im nächsten Jahr, ja Mensch wie schade. https://www.eurogamer.net/gta-6-delayed-to-2026

Gears of War kommt auf die PS5 😱 https://www.eurogamer.net/gears-of-war-coming-to-playstation

XBox Game Showcase am 8. Juni – Vorangestellt ist eine Outer-Worlds-2-Präso. Was kommt noch? Neues CoD? Fable? Perfect Dark? https://gamerant.com/xbox-games-showcase-june-2025-date-time-when/

Und zusätzlich wird nochmal alles von Xbox viel teurer, ja fuck you very much. https://www.eurogamer.net/confirmed-xbox-console-prices-are-going-up-worldwide

Polygon und Giant Bomb wurden von schlauen Corpos zerstört.

Half-Life 3 mal wieder confirmed und alle so yeeeeeaaaaahhh. https://www.eurogamer.net/half-life-3-is-not-just-in-development-its-now-playable-end-to-end-leaker-suggests

Apple hat richtig auf den Sack bekommen. https://www.eurogamer.net/apple-updates-app-store-guidelines-in-wake-of-seismic-judgement-paving-way-for-fortnites-return



Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:

(Bis einschl. Ende Juni)

The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5, PS VR2) – May 8

Doom: The Dark Ages (PS5, PC, XSX/S) – May 15

Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer – May 20

Elden Ring Nightreign (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S, Xbox One) – May 30

Mario Kart World (Switch 2) – June 5

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions – June 5

The Alters – June 16

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) – June 26

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) – June 26

Besprechenswerte Filme:

Flow

Mickey 17

Sinners

Severance (Serie)

Blade Runner

Monkey Man

Paddington in Peru

Besprechenswerte Bücher, über die wir aber gar nicht mehr gesprochen haben:

Everyday Stalinism

Onyx Storm

Musikempfehlungen:

Wild Flag – Wild Flowers

Durry – Suburban Legend + This TV sucks

Bei der Titelmelodie handelt es sich um Cliff Jumper von AvapXia.

Cliff Jumper by AvapXia is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.