Vieux
© 2004 – 2021 Polyneux

Kontakt: info (at) polyneux.de

Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 13: Shit in der Pipeline

Trallalero Trallala, wir sind wieder da! Darauf erstmal einen Cappucino, oh Assassino! Was soll ich sagen, niveauvoller wird das heute nicht mehr. Der Brainrot hat auch uns komplett erfasst und mal ganz ehrlich: mehr erwartet Ihr doch sowieso nicht von uns. Also lasst uns lieber über Videospiele reden. Da braucht man sein Hirn sowieso nicht für. Also Abflug, Bombardiro Crocodilo!

Wir haben gespielt:

Urs

  • Avowed
  • Highrise
  • Mario Odyssey
  • Oblivion Remaster (fuck, da hab ich (Pascal) auch einen Key, lass mal drüber reden)
  • South of Midnight

Christian

  • South of Midnight
  • Balatro & Warzone: Verdansk
  • ARC Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Pascal

  • Cosmic Star Heroine & Rogue Like Deck Builder & Lushfoil Photography Sim (Matt Newell)
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ereignisse:

Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:

(Bis einschl. Ende Juni)

  • The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5, PS VR2) – May 8 
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (PS5, PC, XSX/S) – May 15  
  • Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer – May 20
  • Elden Ring Nightreign (PC, PS4/5, XSX/S, Xbox One) – May 30  
  • Mario Kart World (Switch 2) – June 5  
  • Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions – June 5  
  • The Alters – June 16
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) – June 26  
  • System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) – June 26

Besprechenswerte Filme:

  • Flow
  • Mickey 17
  • Sinners
  • Severance (Serie)
  • Blade Runner
  • Monkey Man
  • Paddington in Peru

Besprechenswerte Bücher, über die wir aber gar nicht mehr gesprochen haben:

  • Everyday Stalinism
  • Onyx Storm

Musikempfehlungen:

  • Wild Flag – Wild Flowers
  • Durry – Suburban Legend + This TV sucks 

Bei der Titelmelodie handelt es sich um Cliff Jumper von AvapXia. 

Cliff Jumper by AvapXia is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

Podcast: Download (Dauer: 3:01:04 — 414.4MB)

Abonnieren: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS

