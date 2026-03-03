Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 19: Viva la Nackenstarre

Wir haben mal wieder gespielt. Ja, das kommt für Euch genau so überraschend wie für uns. Aber kannste nix machen, da müssen wir jetzt alle zusammen durch. Mitgefangen, mitgehört und so. Uns doch egal, ob das Folter für Eure Ohren ist. Was soll denn das Gejammer jetzt? Wir hatten doch gesagt ohne Heulen. Bleibt tapfer, Ihr schafft das. Wir glauben an Euch. Manchmal. Dienstags. Vielleicht. In diesem Sinne: Tschau, macht’s gut. Bis dahinne. Wir sehen uns hoffentlich nicht.

Gespielt:

Christian

Roundup 1: Lego Horizon Adventures, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, Resident Evil Village, Vampire Survivors, Turrican 2, Indika

Dispatch

Roundup 2: Battlefield 6, The Finals, ARC Raiders

Norman

Dark Souls 3, Elden Ring Nightreign

God of War: Ragnarök

Cairn

Urs

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Zelda: Minish Cap, Hyper Light Drifter, Resident Evil 2 Remake

Gran Turismo 7

Escape from Ever After

Constance, God of War: Sons of Sparta

Ereignisse:

Ubisoft cancelt sechs Titel, schließt zwei Studios, “strukturiert um”: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2026/jan/22/ubisoft-cancels-projects-and-announces-restructure-in-fight-to-stay-competitive

Valve sagt nicht, wann die Steam Machines kommen und was sie kosten sollen. RAM-Preise explodieren wegen fucking AI und NVIDIA hat keine List mehr auf Grafikkarten für Endanwender. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/valve-confirms-steam-machine-price-and-release-details-have-been-delayed-by-exploding-component-prices/

Highguard-Team wird dezimiert, aber das Spiel läuft vorerst weiter. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/designer-claims-most-of-highguards-dev-team-have-been-laid-off-weeks-after-launch/

Nintendo Direct war nicht der Knall im All, aber 3rd-Party-Support scheint jetzt schon stärker, als auf der ersten Switch. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-direct-partner-showcase-heres-where-to-watch-todays-big-presentation-2/

State of Play Kena: Scars of Kosmora Ghost of Yōtei Legends Death Stranding 2: On the Beach 4: Loop Pragmata Resident Evil Requiem Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered Brigandine Abyss Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Control Resonant Crimson Moon Beast of Reincarnation Rayman Digital Museum Mina the Hollower Neva: Prologue Yakoh Shinobi Ops Project Windless Star Wars: Galactic Racer 007 First Light Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 Darwin’s Paradox Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Silent Hill: Townfall Rev.Noir John Wick Marathon PlayStation Plus Big Walk Saros MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls God of War Trilogy Remake God of War: Sons of Sparta



Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:

(Bis Ende März 2026)