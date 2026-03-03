SEITEN
Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 19: Viva la Nackenstarre

Wir haben mal wieder gespielt. Ja, das kommt für Euch genau so überraschend wie für uns. Aber kannste nix machen, da müssen wir jetzt alle zusammen durch. Mitgefangen, mitgehört und so. Uns doch egal, ob das Folter für Eure Ohren ist. Was soll denn das Gejammer jetzt? Wir hatten doch gesagt ohne Heulen. Bleibt tapfer, Ihr schafft das. Wir glauben an Euch. Manchmal. Dienstags. Vielleicht. In diesem Sinne: Tschau, macht’s gut. Bis dahinne. Wir sehen uns hoffentlich nicht.

Gespielt:

Christian

  • Roundup 1:
    • Lego Horizon Adventures, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, Resident Evil Village,  Vampire Survivors, Turrican 2, Indika
  • Dispatch
  • Roundup 2: Battlefield 6, The Finals, ARC Raiders

Norman

  • Dark Souls 3, Elden Ring Nightreign
  • God of War: Ragnarök 
  • Cairn

Urs

  • Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Zelda: Minish Cap, Hyper Light Drifter, Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Escape from Ever After
  • Constance, God of War: Sons of Sparta

Ereignisse:

Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:

(Bis Ende März 2026)

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch2) – March 26
  • Reanimal (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – February 13
  • High on Life 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 13
  • Styx: Blades of Greed (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 19
  • Resident Evil Requiem (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – February 27
  • Marathon (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 5
  • John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 12
  • Replaced (PC, XSX) – March 12
  • Mouse P.I. For Hire (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – March 19

Bei der Titelmelodie handelt es sich um Cliff Jumper von AvapXia. 

Cliff Jumper by AvapXia is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

Podcast: Download (Dauer: 3:30:17 — 288.8MB)

Abonnieren: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS

  1. Da habt ihr ja knapp die Verkündigung des Endes von Highguard verpasst :D

    Und Urs, das war eine gute Entscheidung :)

    Werd jetzt auch mal nach ner gebrauchten PS5 schauen da meine PS4 sich mittlerweile regelmäßig aufhängt (wahrscheinlich späte Rache für das spielen von Cyberpunk zu release).

