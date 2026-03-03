Polyneux tritt nach. Episode 19: Viva la Nackenstarre

Wir haben mal wieder gespielt. Ja, das kommt für Euch genau so überraschend wie für uns. Aber kannste nix machen, da müssen wir jetzt alle zusammen durch. Mitgefangen, mitgehört und so. Uns doch egal, ob das Folter für Eure Ohren ist. Was soll denn das Gejammer jetzt? Wir hatten doch gesagt ohne Heulen. Bleibt tapfer, Ihr schafft das. Wir glauben an Euch. Manchmal. Dienstags. Vielleicht. In diesem Sinne: Tschau, macht’s gut. Bis dahinne. Wir sehen uns hoffentlich nicht.
Gespielt:
Christian
- Roundup 1:
- Lego Horizon Adventures, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, Resident Evil Village, Vampire Survivors, Turrican 2, Indika
- Dispatch
- Roundup 2: Battlefield 6, The Finals, ARC Raiders
Norman
- Dark Souls 3, Elden Ring Nightreign
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Cairn
Urs
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, Zelda: Minish Cap, Hyper Light Drifter, Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Gran Turismo 7
- Escape from Ever After
- Constance, God of War: Sons of Sparta
Ereignisse:
- Ubisoft cancelt sechs Titel, schließt zwei Studios, “strukturiert um”: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2026/jan/22/ubisoft-cancels-projects-and-announces-restructure-in-fight-to-stay-competitive
- Valve sagt nicht, wann die Steam Machines kommen und was sie kosten sollen. RAM-Preise explodieren wegen fucking AI und NVIDIA hat keine List mehr auf Grafikkarten für Endanwender. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/valve-confirms-steam-machine-price-and-release-details-have-been-delayed-by-exploding-component-prices/
- Highguard-Team wird dezimiert, aber das Spiel läuft vorerst weiter. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/designer-claims-most-of-highguards-dev-team-have-been-laid-off-weeks-after-launch/
- Nintendo Direct war nicht der Knall im All, aber 3rd-Party-Support scheint jetzt schon stärker, als auf der ersten Switch. https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-direct-partner-showcase-heres-where-to-watch-todays-big-presentation-2/
- State of Play
- Kena: Scars of Kosmora
- Ghost of Yōtei Legends
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- 4: Loop
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered
- Brigandine Abyss
- Dead or Alive 6 Last Round
- Control Resonant
- Crimson Moon
- Beast of Reincarnation
- Rayman Digital Museum
- Mina the Hollower
- Neva: Prologue
- Yakoh Shinobi Ops
- Project Windless
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- 007 First Light
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2
- Darwin’s Paradox
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
- Silent Hill: Townfall
- Rev.Noir
- John Wick
- Marathon
- PlayStation Plus
- Big Walk
- Saros
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls
- God of War Trilogy Remake
- God of War: Sons of Sparta
Spiele, die uns (vielleicht auch auf eine irgendwie perverse Art) interessieren:
(Bis Ende März 2026)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch2) – March 26
- Reanimal (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – February 13
- High on Life 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 13
- Styx: Blades of Greed (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 19
- Resident Evil Requiem (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – February 27
- Marathon (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 5
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 12
- Replaced (PC, XSX) – March 12
- Mouse P.I. For Hire (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) – March 19
Bei der Titelmelodie handelt es sich um Cliff Jumper von AvapXia.
Cliff Jumper by AvapXia is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
Da habt ihr ja knapp die Verkündigung des Endes von Highguard verpasst :D
Und Urs, das war eine gute Entscheidung :)
Werd jetzt auch mal nach ner gebrauchten PS5 schauen da meine PS4 sich mittlerweile regelmäßig aufhängt (wahrscheinlich späte Rache für das spielen von Cyberpunk zu release).