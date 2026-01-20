Polyneux spricht, Vol. 78 (Kristallkugel-Edition 2026)

Wenn jemand einen Podcast aufnimmt und niemand hört zu, liegt das Podcastaufnahmegerät dann im Wald…? Äh, nochmal: Wenn jemand im Wald einen Podcast aufnimmt und der Podcast fällt um, dann… Nein äh, von vorn: Kommt ein Doktor zum Arzt… Auch falsch! Völlig egal, wir scheren uns nicht um Wälder oder Ärzte, alles was uns interessiert sind Videospiele! Und von diesen wird’s auch im Jahre des Herrn 2026 einen Haufen geben. Grund genug um wie von der Tarantel gestochen ans Mikro zu hetzen und einen packenden Podcast aufzunehmen. Pascal, SpielerZwei, Urs und Ultra-Spitzen-Spezialgast Rudolf lassen Podcasthörer:innenträume wahr werden und besprechen alle für 2026 angekündigten Releases, die es wert sind besprochen zu werden. Das es dabei munter zugeht und gelegentlich auch der ein oder andere Schwank erzählt sowie manche Posse gerissen wird, versteht sich bei dieser illustren Runde von selbst. Doch hört am besten direkt rein, denn die hier gesammelten Informationen können eines Tages vielleicht euer Leben retten. (Unwahrscheinlich.)
Januar
Cairn (PS5, PC) – January 29 Urs
Februar
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – February 5 Pascal
Mewgenics (PC) – February 10 Urs Pascal
Romeo is a Dead Man (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 11 Urs
Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2) – February 12 Urs Kai Wegner
Demon Tides (PC) – February 19 Pascal
Tides of Tomorrow: Welcome to Elynd (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 24 Jenni Pascal
Tales of Berseria Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – February 26
Resident Evil Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – February 27 Urs S2 Rudolf
März
Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 5
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – March 12 Urs Pascal
John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 12 Urs Rudolf S2
Replaced (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 12 Urs
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – March 19 Pascal
Ghost Master: Resurrection (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – March 20 S2
Screamer (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 26 Pascal “Bleifuß” Wagner
007 First Light (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – March 27 Urs S2
April
Cthulhu the Cosmic Abyss (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 16 Urs S2
ShantyTown (PC) – April 16 Jenni
Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 24 Urs Pascal
Saros (PS5) – April 30 Urs S2 Pascal
Ohne Datum
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal
At Fate’s End (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal
Beast of Reincarnation (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal
Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs
Control Resonant (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal S2
Danger Mouse (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) Urs
Deck of Memories (PC) Jenni
Denshattack! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Pascal
Directive 8020 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs S2
Dosa Divas: One Last Meal (PC, consoles) Jenni
Fable (Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Rudolf S2
Forza Horizon 6 (Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal Rudolf
Gears of War: E-Zigarette ( <- das ist witzig!) Rudolf
Gothic 1 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs
Hela (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) Jenni
InZoi (PS5) Jenni
Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland (PC, Switch) Jenni
Marathon (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Rudolf
Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5) S2
Mixtape (PS5, Xbox Game Pass, PC) Jenni Urs
Mortal Shell 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal
Mouse: PI For Hire (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, PC) Urs
Nirvana Noir (Xbox, PC) Jenni
Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal
Ontos (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs S2
Orbitals (Switch 2) Urs
Outbound (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC) Jenni
Out of Words (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Jenni
Paranormal Activity (TBA) Rudolf
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (PC, consoles) Urs
PVKK (PC) Pascal
Springs, Eternal (PC) Jenni Pascal
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Ballabel Park (Switch 2) Urs
Super Meat Boy 3D (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal
The Duskbloods (Switch 2) Pascal
The Sinking City 2 (PC) Urs
Titan Quest 2 1.0 version (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Rudolf S2
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch) Pascal
Witchbrook (Xbox, Switch, PC) Jenni
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2) Urs Zero Parades (PS5, PC) Pascal Urs
Die Intro-/Outro-Musik stammt von Reilly Brown aka Mizuki’s Last Chance.
