Polyneux spricht, Vol. 78 (Kristallkugel-Edition 2026)

Wenn jemand einen Podcast aufnimmt und niemand hört zu, liegt das Podcastaufnahmegerät dann im Wald…? Äh, nochmal: Wenn jemand im Wald einen Podcast aufnimmt und der Podcast fällt um, dann… Nein äh, von vorn: Kommt ein Doktor zum Arzt… Auch falsch! Völlig egal, wir scheren uns nicht um Wälder oder Ärzte, alles was uns interessiert sind Videospiele! Und von diesen wird’s auch im Jahre des Herrn 2026 einen Haufen geben. Grund genug um wie von der Tarantel gestochen ans Mikro zu hetzen und einen packenden Podcast aufzunehmen. Pascal, SpielerZwei, Urs und Ultra-Spitzen-Spezialgast Rudolf lassen Podcasthörer:innenträume wahr werden und besprechen alle für 2026 angekündigten Releases, die es wert sind besprochen zu werden. Das es dabei munter zugeht und gelegentlich auch der ein oder andere Schwank erzählt sowie manche Posse gerissen wird, versteht sich bei dieser illustren Runde von selbst. Doch hört am besten direkt rein, denn die hier gesammelten Informationen können eines Tages vielleicht euer Leben retten. (Unwahrscheinlich.)

Januar

Cairn (PS5, PC) – January 29 Urs

Februar

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – February 5 Pascal

Mewgenics (PC) – February 10 Urs Pascal

Romeo is a Dead Man (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 11 Urs

Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2) – February 12 Urs Kai Wegner

Demon Tides (PC) – February 19 Pascal

Tides of Tomorrow: Welcome to Elynd (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 24 Jenni Pascal

Tales of Berseria Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – February 26

Resident Evil Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – February 27 Urs S2 Rudolf

März

Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 5

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – March 12 Urs Pascal

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 12 Urs Rudolf S2

Replaced (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 12 Urs

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – March 19 Pascal

Ghost Master: Resurrection (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – March 20 S2

Screamer (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 26 Pascal “Bleifuß” Wagner

007 First Light (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – March 27 Urs S2

April

Cthulhu the Cosmic Abyss (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 16 Urs S2

ShantyTown (PC) – April 16 Jenni

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 24 Urs Pascal

Saros (PS5) – April 30 Urs S2 Pascal

Ohne Datum

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal

At Fate’s End (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal

Beast of Reincarnation (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs

Control Resonant (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal S2

Danger Mouse (PS5, Switch 2, Switch, PC) Urs

Deck of Memories (PC) Jenni

Denshattack! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) Pascal

Directive 8020 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs S2

Dosa Divas: One Last Meal (PC, consoles) Jenni

Fable (Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Rudolf S2

Forza Horizon 6 (Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal Rudolf

Gears of War: E-Zigarette ( <- das ist witzig!) Rudolf

Gothic 1 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs

Hela (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) Jenni

InZoi (PS5) Jenni

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland (PC, Switch) Jenni

Marathon (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Rudolf

Marvel’s Wolverine (PS5) S2

Mixtape (PS5, Xbox Game Pass, PC) Jenni Urs

Mortal Shell 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Pascal

Mouse: PI For Hire (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, PC) Urs

Nirvana Noir (Xbox, PC) Jenni

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal

Ontos (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs S2

Orbitals (Switch 2) Urs

Outbound (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC) Jenni

Out of Words (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Jenni

Paranormal Activity (TBA) Rudolf

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (PC, consoles) Urs

PVKK (PC) Pascal

Relooted (Xbox, PC) Jenni

Springs, Eternal (PC) Jenni Pascal

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Ballabel Park (Switch 2) Urs

Super Meat Boy 3D (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Urs Pascal

The Duskbloods (Switch 2) Pascal

The Sinking City 2 (PC) Urs

Titan Quest 2 1.0 version (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Rudolf S2

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Switch) Pascal

Witchbrook (Xbox, Switch, PC) Jenni

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2) Urs Zero Parades (PS5, PC) Pascal Urs

Die Intro-/Outro-Musik stammt von Reilly Brown aka Mizuki’s Last Chance.